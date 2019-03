Argentina's national soccer team technical team members Walter Samuel, Roberto Ayala and Lionel Scaloni (C-R) participate in a training session at the Sports City of Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 18 March 2019, before tomorrow's friendly match against Venezuela. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Argentina's national soccer team player Lionel Messi (C) participates in a training session at the Sports City of Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 18 March 2019, before tomorrow's friendly match against Venezuela. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Argentina's national soccer team players Roberto Pereyra (L) and Paulo Dybala (R) participate in a training session at the Sports City of Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 18 March 2019, before tomorrow's friendly match against Venezuela. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Lionel Messi was the protagonist here Monday as the Argentine national soccer team began preparations for a friendly against Venezuela later this week in the Spanish capital.

Messi was the center of attention as he returned to the national side for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Argentina was eliminated in the knockout stage by eventual winners France.