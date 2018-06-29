Argentina's World Cup squad focused on practicing penalties when it took to its training ground some 30 miles southeast of downtown Moscow on Friday in a final workout ahead of a knockout clash with France in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After missing Thursday's training session due to a hip injury, Enzo Perez rejoined his teammates on the field, which gives Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli the whole squad available for Saturday's Les Bleus showdown. Argentina's goalkeepers Franco Armani, Willy Caballero and Nahuel Guzman trained on blocking kicks from the 12-yard mark, in preparation for a possible penalty shootout against France. The squad is set to travel to Kazan later on Friday, and they are not expected to train at the Kazan arena, the venue for their last-16 match.