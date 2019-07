Chile's Arturo Vidal reacts during the 2019 Copa America semifinals soccer match between Chile and Peru at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Argentinian players Leo Messi (L), Sergio Aguero (C), and Paolo Dybala (R) react at the end of the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Fonseca

Argentina will look to bounce back from a disappointing and controversy-racked semifinal loss when they take on dethroned champion Chile on Saturday in the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff.

Lionel Scaloni's men also will be out for revenge against the team that defeated them in the two most recent finals of South America's soccer championship.