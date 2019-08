A view of a Pan American Games men's volleyball match between Argentina and Puerto Rico in Callao, Peru, on Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ponce

Argentine Nicolas Bruno (R) in action against Puerto Ricans Jonathan Rodriguez (C) and Pablo Guzman Pan American Games men's volleyball match in Callao, Peru, on Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ponce

Argentina's Massimino Franco celebrates his team's victory over Puerto Rico in Pan American Games men's volleyball action in Callao, Peru, on Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ponce

Argentina cruised into the semifinals of the 2019 Pan American Games men's volleyball tournament with a comfortable 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 victory Friday afternoon over Puerto Rico in preliminary-round action.

The defending Pan Am Games gold medalists had earlier defeated Cuba and Peru in straight sets in Group A and kept their perfect record intact at the Sports Center in Callao, the Peruvian capital's seaport.