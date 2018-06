Argentinian field hockey player Julieta Jankunas (R) vies for the ball with Agustina Taborda (L) of Uruguay during the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Argentinian field hockey player Victoria Sauze (L) vies for the ball with Kaisuami Dallorso (R) of Uruguay during the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The Argentinian women's field hockey team won the gold at the South American Games on Thursday after beating Uruguay 8-0 in the final, while the bronze went to Chile, who defeated Brazil 7-0 in the fight for third place.

Argentina played an organized and purely offensive game, which proved decisive in breaking down Uruguay's defense.