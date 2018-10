Catalina Valdes of Chile (R) and Yasmin Nasr Elgewily of Egypt compete in the Elimination Round Pool A match in the Karate Womens -53kg in the Europa Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Walton for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia of Mexico competing in the Diving Mixed International Team Final during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE TOTH for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa07101146 Participants at the men's cycling combined race of the Olympic Games of Youth 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/María Paulina Rodríg

Danish Sofie Heby Pedersen (L), winner of the gold in the final 'criterium' competition in the women's combined, and Chinese Xin Tang (R), third in the race of the women's combined race of the Olympic Games of Youth 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/María Paulina Rodríg

Samantha Brunelle (C) and Hailey van Lith (L) of the US in action against French Olivia Yale (R) and Mathilde Peyregne (C) during the basketball 3x3 of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Matthew Immers of the Neterhlands hits the ball over the net as Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden jumps to block the ball during play in the Beach Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match at the Beach Volleyball Arena, Green Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Brian Agustin Arregui ARG celebrates with the crowd after defeating Yassine Elouarz MAR to take the Gold Medal in the Boxing Mens Welter (up to 69kg) in the Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday 17th October 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentina won two gold medals on Wednesday, one in men's 3x3 basketball and one in boxing. Russia, on top of the medal table, won two gold medals with one in boxing and the other in women's beach volleyball, on the penultimate day of the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

The Argentine men's 3x3 basketball team won the final by beating Belgium 20-15.