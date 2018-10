A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Calum Randle of France running with the ball during play in the Rugby Sevens Men's Pool match against Japan during the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN WALTON for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Taylor Black (C) of Canada runs with the ball as she is encouraged by teammate Delaney Aikens (R) in the Rugby Sevens Women's Bronze Medal Match during the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JED LEICESTER for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sofiia Lyskun of Ukraine competes in the Diving Womens 3m Springboard Preliminary at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Heusi for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Yingsha Sun of China in action during the Table Tennis International Team Event Gold Medal match against Japan at the Table Tennis Arena, Tecnopolis Park during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Santiago Rufino of Argentina and Guilherme Henrique Borges Sanches of Brazil in action during the Futsal Men's Semi-final between Argentina and Brazil in the Futsal Main Stadium, Tecnopolis Park during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina , Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Host country Argentina won three golds on Monday in the Youth Olympic Games but could not finish perfectly when it lost to Brazil in the men’s futsal semifinal, on the ninth day of the games in Buenos Aires.

Argentina won the golds thanks to the victories of Fausto Ruesca in the men’s slam dunk competition and Nazareno Sasia in the men’s shot put as well as another victory in men's rugby competition.