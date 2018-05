Photograph showing Argentine national soccer team striker Lionel Messi during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Fernandez

Captain and striker Lionel Messi led a prospective Argentine national team line-up during practice Friday for next week's pre-World Cup friendly against Haiti, but who will start in goal remains a mystery.

Joining Messi in front were Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain, while Cristian Ansaldi, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio and Nicolas Tagliafico formed the back line, with Manuel Lanzini and Javier Mascherano in midfield.