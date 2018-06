Retired Argentine soccer players (L to R) Nery Pumpido, Oscar Garre and Mario Kempes participate in a World Cup tour event on March 29, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE

Mario Kempes became a hero in Argentina and the top scorer in the World Cup final 40 years ago with two goals against the Netherlands.

From top scorer at the 1978 World Cup and a world champion, Kempes has climbed the ladder of success, becoming a reporter for one of the top sports networks in the United States.