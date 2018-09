Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has extended his contract by a year until 2021, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old joined Man City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, and became the Citizens' all-time top goalscorer with 204 goals in 299 appearances.