Santos Laguna's Carlos Izquierdoz (left) and Jesus Angulo (right) vie for the ball with Toluca's Antonio Rios (center) on May 20, 2018, during the second leg of the Mexican league's Clausura 2018 final. The match was played at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Toluca player Luis Quiñones (right) vies for the ball with Santos Laguna's Carlos Izquierdoz on May 20, 2018, during the second leg of the Mexican league's Clausura 2018 final. The match was played at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Toluca's Fernando Uribe (c) vies for the ball with Santos Laguna's Gerardo Alcoba (left) and Carlos Izquierdoz (right) on May 20, 2018, during the second leg of the final of the Mexican league's Clausura 2018 championship. The match was played at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Argentine defender Carlos Izquierdoz has been transferred from Santos Laguna to Buenos Aires-based Boca Juniors, the Mexican club said in a statement.

"Club Santos Laguna and Club Atletico Boca Juniors of Argentina have reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of the player Carlos Izquierdoz to the South American team," it added.