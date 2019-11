Photograph courtesy of the app Gloria created by Victoire Cogevina and Matías Castello. EFE / Gloria / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Photograph courtesy of the app Gloria showing its founders Victoire Cogevina and Matías Castello. EFE / Gloria / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Two Argentine entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley have created Gloria, a social network for young soccer players designed to standardize the talent scouting process.

Gloria allows anyone, regardless of their abilities, to create a profile where they can post personal data (such as date of birth, height and foot size) and soccer skills - such as what position they play, which foot is their stronger one - as well as upload videos to show off their talent.