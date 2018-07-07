Delfina Merino, who was a member of the Argentine squad that won the women's field-hockey world championship title in 2010 and at age 28 is considered the best player on the planet, told EFE ahead of the upcoming worlds in London that she still has room for improvement.

Las Leonas (The Lionesses), as the Argentine team is known, will travel Monday to Germany for a tune-up tournament involving the host country, the Netherlands and New Zealand and then will head to London on July 16 for the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup, which will be played from July 21 to Aug. 5.