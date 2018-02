Club Atletico Tucuman defender Cristian Villagra said Friday that he will take a temporary leave of absence from professional soccer to help his brother, who is suffering from leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

"I felt a responsibility to let people know, because many aren't aware of the importance of donating. This is the most important thing in my life right now, more so than scoring a goal in a championship match," Villagra told Fox Sports.