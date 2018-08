America's coach Ricardo La Volpe shouts directives to his team as they play against the Atlas' during their soccer match of the Clausura Tournament at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

Egypt's Pyramids FC announced on Saturday the appointment of Argentine Ricardo La Volpe, former coach of Mexico, to lead the Egyptian Premier League side.

La Volpe is set to succeed Brazilian coach Alberto Valentim, who was dismissed on Thursday after leading the Egyptian soccer club in three matches; two wins and a draw.