File photograph showing River Plate's Lucas Pratto vying for the ball with Racing's Matias Zaracho during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

File photo showing River Plate's Lucas Pratto vying for the ball with Racing goalkeeper Gabriel Arias during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Racing Club will get a unique chance to tighten their grip on the top spot in the Argentine Superliga this weekend when they visit 24th-place San Martin de Tucuman, still looking for their first win.

Racing has 20 points from eight matches, trailed only by Atletico Tucuman, Union and Aldosivi, each with 15.