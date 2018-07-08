Antonio Mohamed (C), the new manager of RC Celta, club president Carlos Mopuriño and sporting director Felipe Miñanbres take questions during the Argentine coach's presentation on July 7, 2018, in Vigo, Spain. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Antonio Mohamed speaks during his presentation as the new manager of RC Celta on July 7, 2018, in Vigo, Spain. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Antonio Mohamed (C), the new manager of RC Celta, club president Carlos Mopuriño (L) and sporting director Felipe Miñanbres pose with a team jersey during the Argentine coach's presentation on July 7, 2018, in Vigo, Spain. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

New Celta manager Antonio Mohamed said he planned to make the Spanish club competitive and qualify for a European tournament.

"I like to dream big. I'm coming here with that hope. Champions have emerged from the last teams I've been with, although I know this league is really hard. The first thing is to develop an identity that people can relate to. From there, we'll start building on the dream of qualifying in Europe, that's our principal objective," the 48-year-old Argentine manager said in a press conference on Saturday.