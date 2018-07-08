New Celta manager Antonio Mohamed said he planned to make the Spanish club competitive and qualify for a European tournament.
"I like to dream big. I'm coming here with that hope. Champions have emerged from the last teams I've been with, although I know this league is really hard. The first thing is to develop an identity that people can relate to. From there, we'll start building on the dream of qualifying in Europe, that's our principal objective," the 48-year-old Argentine manager said in a press conference on Saturday.