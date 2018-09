The Argentine national squad will head to Spain on Tuesday to contest the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship full of hope and enthusiasm, stars Facundo Conte and Luciano De Cecco told EFE.

Ahead of the tournament, Argentina will dispute three friendlies in the Netherlands against the Dutch team, making its debut against Belgium on Sept. 12, during the first round of Group A, of which the Dominican Republic, Italy, Slovenia and Japan are also members.