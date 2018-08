Toluca's Santiago Garcia (R) fights for the ball with Veracruz striker Cristian Menendez (L) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on April 22, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Argentine striker Cristian Menendez had a brace in Veracruz's 2-1 win over Puebla, making him the top performer among South American players competing in the fourth round of play in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The 30-year-old Menendez has become a key contributor for the Tiburones, managed by Guillermo Vazquez, scoring two goals in two minutes last Friday and giving his club its first tournament victory.