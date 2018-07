Argentine midfielder Ricky Alvarez poses on July 17, 2018, during an event in which he was presented as a new player for Mexican club Atlas ahead of the 2018-2019 Liga MX season. EPA-EFE/STR

Argentine midfielder Ricky Alvarez said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Mexican league after being signed by first-division club Atlas.

"I see it as an opportunity. Mexican soccer has grown in recent years, and I'll try to adapt as fast as possible to the soccer and life here in Mexico and perform to the maximum," Alvarez said Tuesday during an event in which the Guadalajara team's new signings ahead of the 2018-2019 Liga MX's Apertura championship were introduced.