Catarina Costa (white) of Portugal and Paula Pareto (blue) of Argentina react after the women's -48kg bronze medal match at the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

(L-R) Silver medalist Funa Tonaki of Japan, gold medalist Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and bronze medalists Paula Pareto of Argentina Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan pose during the award ceremony for the women's -48kg category at the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Argentina's Paula Pareto, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the extra-lightweight (-48 kilos) category, took bronze on Thursday at the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, after winning one of the third-place contests.

Pareto, who was world champion in 2015 but decided not to defend her title last year, defeated Portugal's Catarina Costa in the six-competitor Repechage by ippon, which is worth 10 points and is judo's equivalent to a knockout.