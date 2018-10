The president of Argentina Mauricio Macri speaking at the Olympic Youth Games 2018 on Oct. 18, 2018, in the Parque Tecnopolis of Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would rather not have a Copa Libertadores final featuring River Plate and Boca Juniors, the club he ran from 1995 to 2008.

"Honestly, I prefer that a Brazilian (club) win instead of having that kind of Copa (Libertadores) final, because that would mean three weeks without sleep," Macri said in an interview with FM La Meca radio on Tuesday.