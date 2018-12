The River Plate player Lucas Pratto (R) vies for the ball from Carlos Izquierdoz (L) from Boca Juniors in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martínez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri made a plea here Monday for "deep reflection" to avoid a repetition of the violence that cost the country a soccer final, referring to the River Plate-Boca Juniors match that has been moved to Madrid following disturbances in Buenos Aires.

"Last weekend was hard, we need everyone to reflect deeply," the one-time Boca club chairman told a press conference.