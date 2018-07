Argentine national team coach Jorge Sampaoli looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against France in Kazan, Russia, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The press ran front-page stories on Sunday, the day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, ripping Jorge Sampaoli as reports emerged that the Argentine Soccer Federation (AFA) and the national team coach had parted ways.

Sampaoli's squad was eliminated in the round of 16 by France, which rolled to a 4-2 win on Sunday over Croatia in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.