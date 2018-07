Desportivo das Aves player Alexandre Guedes (R) fights for the ball with Sporting CP`s Rodrigo Battaglia during the Portugal Cup Final match at Jamor Stadium in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on May 20, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has renewed his contract for five seasons with Portugal's Sporting, with whom he had unilaterally rescinded his contract just a few weeks ago, the club reported Saturday.

In a communique sent to Portugal's CMVM stock market commission, the Lisbon team said that it had reached an agreement for Battaglia to play for the club for five more seasons and have a rescission clause worth 60 million euros (about $70 million).