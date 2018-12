Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi (2L) with the president of the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia May 27, 2018, at the Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA- EFE/David Fernández

The president of the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) said Wednesday that superstar Lionel Messi "never left the national team."

"Leo Messi never left the national team. I think his love for the jersey is so great that he will be there whenever we call him up. Knowing that it's up to the coach, not him," Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia said in an interview published by AFA.