Striker Maximiliano Barreiro scores a goal for Ecuador's Independiente del Valle against Argentina's Banfield during the Copa Libertadores match played on Jan. 30, 2018, at Florencio Sola Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Demian Estevez

Argentine soccer player Maximiliano Barreiro has been granted Ecuadorian citizenship by President Lenin Moreno for his contributions to this Andean nation.

The 33-year-old Barreiro was granted citizenship "on the merits of his great contribution to both soccer and society" in Ecuador, Moreno said in an executive order that took effect on Tuesday.