Motagua players Reinieri Mayorquin (L), Erick Andino (C) and Santiago Vergara celebrate a goal against Mexico's America during a CONCACAF champions league match in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Oct. 20, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Santiago Vergara, who spent two years with Honduran first division soccer team Motagua, died Wednesday in his native Argentina after a battle with leukemia, the Tegucigalpa club said. He was 26.

"The board of directors, the technical team, the players and the administrative staff regret to announce the death of Santiago Vergara," the club said on social media.