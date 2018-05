Argentine national soccer team player Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium in Buenos Aires on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team goalkeeper Willy Caballero (R) takes part in a training session at Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium in Buenos Aires on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team players Javier Mascherano (L) and Gabriel Mercado take part in a training session at Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium in Buenos Aires on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Fans watch the Argentine national soccer team take part in a training session at Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium in Buenos Aires on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

The Argentine national soccer team on Sunday practiced before some 30,000 fans at the Huracan stadium, with the crowd - most of whom were children - enjoying seeing Leonel Messi and the rest of the squad coached by Jorge Sampaoli train for the Russia World Cup.

The team went through its warmups and drills for an hour under the gaze of kids from elementary schools, soccer clubs, lower-income homes and neighborhoods.