Argentine striker Emanuel Herrera, top scorer in the Peruvian league this year, said he would like to become a citizen of Peru to play on the national team.

"If they offer the possibility for me to become a citizen, of course I would do it. One of my dreams has always been to play on a national team. It has not been possible to play for my country because of the large number of strikers there already is, but I would like to defend the Peruvian jersey," Herrera said during an interview published Saturday in the daily El Comercio.