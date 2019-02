Caracas' Jesus Arrieta (L) vies for the ball with Melgar's David Villalba (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Caracas of Venezuela and Melgar of Peru at Olimpico stadium of the University Central of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Caracas' Richard Celis celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Caracas of Venezuela and Melgar of Peru at Olimpico stadium of the University Central of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Caracas' Nestor Canelon (L) vies for the ball with Melgar's Leonardo Mifflin (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Caracas of Venezuela and Melgar of Peru at Olimpico stadium of the University Central of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Argentinian striker Bernardo Cuesta sent Peru's Melgar into the Copa Libertadores group stage on Tuesday when he scored the only goal in his team's 1-2 loss to Venezuela's Caracas in the second leg of the third stage of the continental tournament.

The Argentinian took advantage of a loose ball at the end of regulation time to score his 96th goal and become the Arequipa club's top foreign scorer.