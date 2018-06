Supporters of Argentina react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in the FIFA Fan Fest area in Moscow, Russia, 21 June 2018. Croatia won the match. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Expectation, emotion, joy, doubts, uncertainty, surprise, fear, tension and finally disappointment. A lot of disappointment. All that, and in that order, was felt by millions of Argentines on Thursday as they watched their team beaten 3-0 by Croatia in Russia and almost eliminated from the World Cup.

Thousands of fans gathered at the Plaza San Martin in the Retiro neighborhood, where the city of Buenos Aires installed a giant TV screen to air the live broadcast of the national team.