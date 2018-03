Rogelio Funes Mori (R) of Rayados de Monterrey playing against Rayos de Necaxa during the Torneo Apertura 2017 round 8 match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Sep 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados de Monterrey celebrates after scoring during the match corresponding to day 11 of the Clausura 2018 Tournament, held at the Corona stadium in the city of Torreon, Mexico, Mar 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Rogelio Funes Mori of Monterrey celebrates after scoring a goal during the Clausura Tournament soccer match between Puebla and Rayados of Monterrey, held at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Argentinian striker Rogelio Funes Mori from C.F. Monterrey will undergo an operation on his right leg and will rest for about six weeks, the team confirmed in a statement Thursday.

A medical assessment suggested that Funes Mori needs surgery for a neurovascular problem, the statement said, adding that "the player will be operated on in the coming days and the rehabilitation period will be at least six weeks".