A photograph of the player Lionel Messi is placed next to the figure of a virgin on an Argentinian flag during as Argentinian fans watch the match between Argentina and Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine fans celebrate their win in the FIFA World Cup 2018 match against Nigeria, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's fans celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Argentina in St.Petersburg, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentinian fans celebrate after the match against Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Marcos Rojo of Argentina celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi (top) after scoring the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Argentina in St.Petersburg, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentine fans celebrate their win in the FIFA World Cup 2018 match against Nigeria, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Millions of Argentine football fans on Tuesday left behind doubts and uncertainty and started to dream big after their national team sealed a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, qualifying Argentina as a promising candidate for the World Cup title.

Thanks to Marcos Rojo's tiebreaker four minutes before the match ended, the 2-1 victory qualified the so-called "Albiceleste" team to the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup Russia, giving Argentine fans a big relief and motivating them to dream bigger for their team.