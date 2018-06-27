Millions of Argentine football fans on Tuesday left behind doubts and uncertainty and started to dream big after their national team sealed a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, qualifying Argentina as a promising candidate for the World Cup title.
Thanks to Marcos Rojo's tiebreaker four minutes before the match ended, the 2-1 victory qualified the so-called "Albiceleste" team to the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup Russia, giving Argentine fans a big relief and motivating them to dream bigger for their team.