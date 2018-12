Boca Juniors' players Ramon Abila (L), Fernando Gago (2-L) and Carlos Tavez (C) arrive at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Boca Juniors' midfielder Pablo Perez upon arrival at the team's hotel in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

Argentinian soccer team Boca Junior's supporter Maximiliano Lazarte Molina (C), a lookalike of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona in Europe, poses in front of two banners reading 'The Distance is not the Oblivion' (L) and 'This is Boca' in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

The team Boca Juniors of Argentina landed at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in the Spanish capital on Wednesday amid tightened security, five days ahead of the upcoming Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

More than an hour and a half before the Buenos Aires-based squad's arrival, Spanish national police forces had arranged a security cordon from the door of the arrival hall in Terminal 1 to the airport's bus zone.