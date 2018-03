Boca Juniors player Edwin Cardona celebrates after scoring a goal against River Plate on Nov. 5, 2017, during a Superliga Argentina match at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentinos Juniors upset Superliga Argentina leader Boca Juniors 2-0 on goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Damian Batallini.

Boca Juniors, which had not lost a match since last November, is still the Superliga Argentina leader with 43 points.