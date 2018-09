Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey (L) and Santiago Arias take part in a training session at the Wanda Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Rodrigo Jimenez

Colombian defender Santiago Arias, one of Atletico Madrid's acquisitions during the summer transfer window, was dropped from Los Cafeteros' roster and will return to Madrid after sustaining chest trauma, the Colombian federation announced on Sunday.

Playing as a starter, Arias was injured and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in the 89th minute of Los Cafeteros' 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela on Saturday in Miami.