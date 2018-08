Colombia right back Santiago Arias, the new Atletico Madrid player, said Thursday that he was excited to join a club on which his compatriots, like Radamel Falcao and Luis Amaranto Perea, had left their mark.

The 26-year-old joined the Spanish side from Eindhoven on a five-year contract on Tuesday, replacing Sime Vrsaljko of Croatia, who moved to Inter Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy.