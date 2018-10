Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas (L) in action against Austria's Stefan Ilsanker during the UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Northern Ireland in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HOFER

Austriavïs Valentino Lazaro (L) and Marko Arnautovic (R) celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Northern Ireland in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HOFER

Austriavïs Marko Arnautovic celebrates after winning the UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Northern Ireland in Vienna, Austria, Octo. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HOFER

Captain Marko Arnautovic scored as Austria secured a 1-0 victory against Northern Ireland in their UEFA Nations League match in Vienna on Friday night.

The West Ham forward showed plenty of composure to break the deadlock in the 70th minute, scoring past Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Northern Ireland goal after finding space down the right behind former Manchester United player Paddy McNair.