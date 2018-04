A construction with the logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

European leaders were facing calls Friday to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia over the Russian president's approach to the West.

In an open letter signed by around 60 Members of the European Parliament from several countries, they called for solidarity with the United Kingdom, which announced there would be no royal representation in the World Cup due to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in the UK.