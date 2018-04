Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in action against Ana Bogdan of Romania during their semi-final a match at the the Claro Open Colsanitas 2018 tennis tournament, in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena in action against the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic during a match of the semi finals of the Claro Open Colsanitas 2018, in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Slovenian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic in action against the Spanish Lara Arruabarrena during a match of the semi finals of the Claro Open Colsanitas 2018, in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena celebrates after defeating the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic during a match of the semi finals of the Claro Open Colsanitas 2018, in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Spain's Lara Arruabarrena defeated Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic 6-1, 6-2 in 48 minutes to advance to her second consecutive Claro Open Colsanitas final on Saturday.

She will play Slovakia's Anna Schmiedlova, who beat Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-2.