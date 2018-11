Arsenal's Mesut Oezil (front) and Liverpool's James Milner (back) vie for the ball during the Premier League Soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London on Nov. 3, 2018, a match that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Liverpool's Alisson Becker is seen in action during the Premier League Soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London on Nov. 3, 2018, a match that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (l.) and Liverpool's Sadio Mane (r.) seen in action during the Premier League Soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London on Nov. 3, 2018, a match that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

A finely and evenly fought offensive battle led by Liverpool's James Milner and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette ended in London's Emirates Stadium with a 1-1 tie

It was attack all the way, with every gallop by Mohamed Salah answered by a like response by Ozil or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Liverpool was more pragmatic and went on the offense to dampen the electric rhythm of the Gunners.