Arsenal Patrick Emerick Aubameyang (L) vies for the ball against Cardiff City Joe Bennet (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Cardiff City supporters display tributes for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala, who went missing on 21 January 2019 after a light aicraft he was travelling in from Nantes in France to Cardiff disapeared over the English Channel, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira (L) vies for the ball against Cardiff City's Aron Gunnarsson (2-L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cardiff City and Arsenal players observe a minute silence for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala, who went missing on 21 January 2019 after a light aicraft he was travelling in from Nantes in France to Cardiff disapeared over the English Channel, ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, beat Cardiff City 2-1 on Tuesday, in the first game of the Welsh team since the disappearance of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala.

Sala, who disappeared last week while flying from Nantes to Cardiff over the English Channel, was honored at the start of the match with a floral offering and by Arsenal by adding him to their match program in memory.