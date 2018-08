Arsenal's coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United FC in London, Britain, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (C) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United FC in London, Britain, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski (L) makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United FC in London, Britain, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-1 on Saturday in the third round of the Premier League, earning the London club their first English-league win under new Spanish coach Unai Emery.

West Ham, which suffered its third defeat in a row, took the lead 25 minutes into the match thanks to Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.