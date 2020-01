Fist in the air, Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury celebrates after scoring a goal against Newcastle United during a Premier League match at St James' Park in Newcastle, England, on Wednesday, 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNNE CAMERON/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (on the ground) scores a goal against Newcastle United during a Premier League match at St James' Park in Newcastle, England, on Wednesday, 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNNE CAMERON/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham's Harry Kane (L) vies for the ball with a Southampton player during a Premier League match at St.Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GERRY PENNY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Southampton's Danny Ings (R) scores a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match at St.Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on 1 January 2020. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Everton's Richarlison (R in black) scores a goal against Manchester City during a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, January 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (L) and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wedesday, 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Sokratis (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United during a Premier league match at Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (R) scores a goal against Manchester United during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, 1 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh (C) scores the equalizer during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 here Wednesday to give former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta his first victory since becoming head coach of the Premier League side.

Arteta, who was named Dec. 20 as the permanent replacement for fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, watched the team draw 1-1 against Bournemouth and lose 2-1 at home to Chelsea in his first two matches as coach.