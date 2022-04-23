Arsenal kept alive their Champions League hopes with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.
Players of Arsenal celebrate their 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Bruno Fernandes (2-R) of Manchester United reacts after missing a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY