Players of Arsenal celebrate their 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY