Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Apr 1, 2019.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) vies for the ball against Newcastle Uniteds's Ki Sung-yueng (C) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Apr 1, 2019.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (R) vies for the ball against Newcastle Uniteds's Paul Dummett (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Apr 1, 2019.

Arsenal took advantage of Tottenham Hotspur's setback at the weekend at Anfield and seized third place in the English Premier League after defeating Newcastle 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Monday, in the match that completed day 32 of the league.

Unai Emery was victorious against Rafa Benitez in the duel between two Spanish head coaches.