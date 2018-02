Arsenal's head coach Arsene Wenger reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain, Jan 30, 2018. EPA-EFEF/FILE/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Arsenal's head coach on Thursday criticized the practice of faking falls, known as "diving," adding that English soccer players had become experts in these acts.

While not naming which players he was referring to, Arsene Wenger's remarks came just four days after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Dele Alli were accused of diving during their last Premier League game against Liverpool (2-2).