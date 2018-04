Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (R) fights for ball against Besiktas Istanbul's Ismail Koybasi during the UEFA Champions League Play off first leg match between Besiktas Istanbul vs Arsenal in Istanbul, Turkey Aug. 14, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger on Thursday said that he was hopeful Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla would return to play in the Premier League, stressing that Cazorla was making good progress.

A serious right Achilles tendon injury has kept the 33 year-old Cazorla away from the game since Oct. 2016.