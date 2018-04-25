Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger arrives for his team's training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger (C) leads his team's training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger on Wednesday praised Atletico Madrid ahead of the first leg of the clubs' Europa League semifinal tie.

Wenger described Atletico as an efficient team that exploits opponents' mistakes.